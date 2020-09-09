Women’s lacrosse works around challenges prompted by coronavirus

By Grace Smith | LTVN Reporter

While COVID-19 cut its season short last spring, the Baylor women’s club lacrosse team is eagerly awaiting the approval of its fall practice plans as well as its tryout schedule.

McCall, Idaho senior Abigail Milburn, president of the club, said she feels encouraged and “excited” for the new season.

“I know our season will look much different than it has in the past years but it will be nice being able to see and play with the rest of the team again this year,” Milburn said.

The team faces new challenges as they work to incorporate modifications to abide by all CDC guidelines. Last Thursday, the club held a virtual prospect meeting over Zoom. They are not allowed to host any in-person clinics before tryouts. In addition, there cannot be more than 20 players on the field at one time and social distancing will take place in each of their drills during practices.

Carlsbad, Calif. senior Aislinn Mahony serves as this season’s practice coordinator. Mahony said the team is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things very soon. With high hopes for the new season, the club is preparing to host tryouts within the upcoming weeks.

“We want to get back what we lost from last spring,” Mahony said. “We were feeling really ready, prepared, and super confident going into last season, so we are anticipating a great season this year.”

Mahony is encouraged to take on her new position amidst these new changes and more. She has played the sport since she was 12-years-old.

“I am excited to step up into my leadership position and coach the girls in a fashion that I think could improve our level of play, or skill level and everything we are looking to improve this coming season,” Mahoney said.

With a new year comes new goals and Mahony said to expect more “dynamic play” from their offense this season.

“We have a big common goal of overall being a great team and being there for each other,” Mahony said.

The team has yet to set an official date for a tryout but hopes to release a date within the coming few weeks. Potential prospects can email Abigail_Milburn1@baylor.edu for more information.

“We love welcoming new players to the team and encouraging a love for the sport that we all have such a passion for,” Mahony said.