Jared Butler named to NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s basketball’s Jared Butler was named to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee Tuesday, and will begin serving as one of only two student-athlete representatives.

The committee is responsible for maintaining oversight of men’s basketball programs at the Division I level and “enhancing the development and public perception of the sport and making recommendations related to regular-season and postseason men’s basketball.” It also works to enhance the academic and athletic experience of student athletes as well as provide direction to the Division I Men’s basketball Rules Committee, according to the NCAA website.

In a statement released by Baylor Athletics, Butler said he is honored to have been chosen to the committee.

“This is a responsibility I take seriously, and I am committed to being prepared and informed as we seek to enhance the student-athlete experience throughout college basketball,” Butler said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak for student-athletes across the nation and to learn from so many experienced leaders.”

Baylor’s junior guard joins Georgetown’s Malcom Wilson as a student representative in a committee that currently consists of seven athletic directors, two conference commissioners, two deputy/associate conference commissioners, two head coaches, one FAR and one SAAC representative. Butler’s term on the committee will run through June 30, 2022.

Butler will make his return to Baylor’s men’s basketball team after taking his name out of this year’s NBA draft. Projected to be a second-round pick, the All-American guard said in early August that staying in college was what worked best for him.

“There was a lot that went into it, but I think I made the best decision for me as a person and for my career,” Butler said.

The Bears will return four starters this season in Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital as well as several players that were key off the bench. Head coach Scott Drew told Baylor Bear Insider Jerry Hill back in August that the experience will be a plus for the Bears.

“All the experience, not just from last year, helps,” Drew said. “These are older guys. We have a lot of returning guys who have been in college for several years. Every year has its own challenges, and this year will have its own unique challenges as well. But definitely, all the experience and all the pressures that these guys went through last year should hopefully prepare them for this year.”

Due to COVID-19, an official plan of action for the men’s and women’s basketball season has yet to be announced.