Volleyball faces new challenges with reformatted 2020 schedule

There are few guarantees and much uncertainty for Baylor volleyball as it enters the 2020 season.

However, sixth-year head coach Ryan McGuyre said he is blessed to be in one of the conferences that get to play this fall.

“I really love how the Holy Spirit took over, with there being so much noise and uncertainty, our focus is to emphasize what is true,” McGuyre said. “We want to be triumphant and victorious in the areas we can control, a lot of that is our attitude.”

Baylor released its 2020 schedule Friday afternoon, but things will certainly look different in this year’s slate. The Bears are set to play eight home matches at the Ferrell Center. Teams within the league are placed evenly on a back-to-back game day system. A series of four home and four away games, opponents will play each other twice.

With no day in between matches to work on any changes to their game, the team faces new challenges. McGuyre said the “key” will be to learn a lot from day one and see how well they can implement any adjustments they need for day two.

With an attitude of “resilience,” the Bears prepared for the upcoming season through Zoom meetings this summer. McGuyre said in these meetings, the team spent a lot of time profiling Big 12 coaches and their opponents’ style.

“My hope is that we will be able to recognize what is being instilled on the other side to help us adapt faster for those quick turnaround matches,” McGuyre said.

McGuyre said the team is looking sharp, and he is pleased with their growth in the gym. The Bears are excited for this season, even with all the new changes.

The Bears will open the season on the road against on Sept. 25-26 before hosting TCU Oct. 2-3 at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor Volleyball 2020 Schedule

Sept. 25-26 @ Kansas

Oct. 2-3 vs. TCU

Oct. 9-10 vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 16-17 @ Texas Tech

Oct. 23-24 @ Iowa State

Oct. 29-30 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 @ Texas

Nov. 20-21 vs. Kansas State