COVID-19 outbreak in Martin Residence Hall, third, fourth floors quarantined

By Matthew Muir | Copy Desk Chief

Baylor University announced a temporary quarantine of Martin Residence Hall’s third and fourth floors Saturday night. Since Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases on the two floors jumped from five to 21.

Residents of Martin’s third and fourth floors are required to “reside in place” and not leave their floors through Wednesday. Residents living on the first and second floors are barred from visiting the quarantined floors and were directed to schedule a COVID-19 test with Baylor Health Services.

The four-day quarantine will “allow the University to complete contact tracing and institute daily COVID-19 rapid testing and rigorous assessment of any virus symptoms,” and “enable the University to tailor its response to the specific situation in Martin hall without an immediate full quarantine.” Stricter quarantine measures are still a possibility as the situation in Martin Hall evolves.

The announcement also said the Martin outbreak “[does] not impact our current plans for on-campus academic instruction and other activities.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Baylor’s COVID-19 dashboard listed 456 active cases. Of the 3,270 tests conducted in the prior seven days, 408 came back positive, putting the positivity rate at more than 12%.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.