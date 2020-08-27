Is it so hard not to party?

The average cost of attending Baylor per semester is $19,186 according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Why practically throw that money down the drain to go blackout with 100 strangers?

The university has warned us, and our parents, of the consequences we could face if we don’t follow social distancing guidelines: suspension or expulsion alongside a hefty fine. Student organizations can even be suspended or removed from campus.

And if someone thought Baylor was bluffing? It’s already suspended multiple students and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

However, it seems like that might not be enough for students.

The issue is that the students who want to party are already the ones who don’t care about COVID-19. Take the Alabama students as an example: They hosted parties and purposefully invited others who were positive for the virus, and the first person to test positive after the event won a prize.

It should be said, there is nothing wrong with having fun safely at home. Whether that’s a roomie game night, or some movies with a close group of friends, you should still enjoy this time while staying within regulations.

So maybe Alabama and FIJI aren’t representative samples, but it’s certainly a trend. So, trying to push the sacrifice for the greater good line isn’t going to do much for that crowd.

If you’re not scared of the virus, or wasting money, think about all the things we’ll miss.

Football games.

National championship contending volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams.

If we go to online, how does the university justify keeping student-athletes on campus?

Homecoming.

All-University Sing.

They are two of the most important traditions on campus, and unless we get the virus under control, they are definitely in jeopardy.

Also, it’s not like that would be a very hard thing to do. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said back in July that if people would wear masks and social distance, we could make numbers start to fall in 4-8 weeks.

Diadeloso.

Graduation.

These things are most important to seniors, sure, but most people only spend four years at college, and it’s supposed to be some of the best years of our lives. Every event we lose to this virus just diminishes our experience further.

So maybe you’ll be careful because you don’t want to get yourself or others sick. Or maybe you’ll be careful because you don’t want to waste all the money spent on school. Or maybe you’ll be careful because the events are what make college so special.

But please, find a reason to be careful. We are all in this together, so let’s act like it.