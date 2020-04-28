Union Board to support local businesses through final online Sundown Session

By Sarah Pinkerton | Staff Writer

The various student activities departments on campus have not been taking this semester off. Union Board will be hosting their final Sundown Sessions series to support small businesses in Waco 7 p.m. Thursday on the Baylor Student Activities Instagram story.

Individuals from Common Grounds, Revival Eastside Eatery, Waco Cha and Wacool Tacos, as well as individuals from Baylor’s own Wellness department, will be creating video tutorials, as well as a shopping list of various snacks and food items that students will then be able to make from home.

Links to the Student Life YouTube channel will be featured on Instagram and re-direct individuals to these videos.

Sundown Sessions are typically held in-person by the Union Board each Friday and Saturday night during the school year in the Bill Daniel Student Center, but have met the need to make changes due to COVID-19.

Union Board Graduate Apprentice, Sarah Patterson, said that the Academy for Leadership Development and Community Engagement and Service departments presented the idea to the Union Board to spark a conversation about local businesses and to remind students that they are a part of the Waco community.

“Our local restaurants and businesses are such a major part of what makes living in Waco so fun and unique,” Patterson said.

Students can follow along by engaging with social media throughout the event on Instagram through Baylor’s Academy for Leadership and student activities.

They can also participate by filling out a Waco restaurant bingo to highlight their favorite local eateries and be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Chelsea Sentell, coordinator for student leadership, education and development at Baylor, said that supporting small business during these times is a great way to care for our neighbors.

“The owners and employees of each business contribute greatly to our ability to feel ‘at home’ in Waco by providing not only tasty food, but also hospitable spaces and opportunities to spend time with one another,” Sentell said.

Patterson said that they are also encouraging students to support local restaurants in both Waco and their hometowns by ordering take out or buying a gift card.

“Supporting them in whatever capacity you are able, whether it’s ordering take-out or even promoting them to friends and family, will allow them to continue serving our community,” Sentell said.