Student Foundation applications for next school year go live

By Meredith Pratt | Staff Writer

Student Foundation, Baylor’s student-led leadership organization, is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Applications are available on Baylor Connect and will be open until midnight on April 28.

Dating back to 1969, Student Foundation is responsible for organizing several well-known Baylor traditions such as the All-University Thanksgiving Dinner & Fall Festival, the Homecoming Parade Grandstands and the Bearathon. Often seen around campus or at games in their green-and-white striped jerseys, Student Foundation also plays a role in scholarship fundraising, high school recruiting events and communicating with Baylor alumni.

Prospective Student Foundation candidates must be a junior or senior by credit hours and must also have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Membership dues are $125 and weekly meetings are held on Sundays at 9 p.m.

Spring senior Kaylin Blancas is one of the outgoing Student Foundation co-presidents. In 2019, she was crowned homecoming queen after being nominated by Student Foundation.

Blancas said that she has loved being able to “lead and connect with Bears past, present, and future” while serving the Baylor community through Student Foundation.

She said that she believes the organization provides the opportunity to “grow your heart for service” and develop “interpersonal communication skills while enriching your college experience.”

According to Blancas, Student Foundation was able to award over $300,000 in scholarships to 106 students this school year.

Fundraising is integrated into various jobs within the organization and students can be a part of specific committees that impact Baylor through leadership and service. Every Student Foundation member is assigned to one of three committees to serve on. These include alumni relations, campus promotions and student recruitment.

“We really focus on collaboration and teamwork,” Blancas said.

San Antonio senior Siera Edmonds served on the campus promotions committee this past year.

“I was lucky enough to serve as a bearchair for the Bearathon,” Edmonds said. “Bearchairs help plan the Bearathon and get to be behind the scenes of everything.”

Edmonds said she would recommend joining Student Foundation to “anyone who is looking to serve and get involved in the community in a different capacity.”

“I can definitely say STUFU has been one of my favorite parts of my time at Baylor,” Edmonds said. “It is a great way to connect with a bunch of people from different backgrounds and ultimately come together for a common goal.”

Frisco junior Geneava Moore is one of the incoming Student Foundation co-presidents. She will be serving alongside Shreveport, La., junior Jeremy Danzell.

“Stufu means family to me,” Moore said. “Because of this organization, I’m a part of a family that spans decades, loves Baylor and its students and loves to make an impact in our community.”