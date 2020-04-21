Sports Take: A look at Baylor’s top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

By Braden Simmons | Reporter

As the NFL draft approaches Thursday, many Bears will hear their name called on Thursday or the coming weekend as they eagerly await to join the National Football League. Here are my projections on where the top five prospects for the Bears will end up and what team would be a great fit for them if drafted to that organization.

Denzel Mims: The projections for Mims have only escalated since the season ended. The wide receiver will be a lock to be a late first-rounder or a top 10 pick in the second round due. Ideally, I would like to see Mims be drafted 30th overall to the Green Bay Packers. He will most likely be drafted earlier than that pick, but starting alongside veteran Davante Adams would be an amazing opportunity for Mims to learn from the best. It also doesn’t hurt to have Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball to you with an arm that still has something left in the tank.

James Lynch: I see first-round talent in Lynch, but I feel like he has yet to have the national recognition for his potential that we see every Saturday in Waco. Lynch will be a steal for any team that takes him on Friday. I see him as a lock in the second to third round. I would love to see Lynch reunite with Coach Rhule and be drafted by Carolina in the second round at pick 38. This will depend on the Panther’s first-round pick as many experts believe they will be taking Derrick Brown, defensive linemen from Auburn.

Clay Johnston: Clay has been one of my favorite players to watch over his career at Baylor. Had the injury not occurred this past season, he would be a lock to be drafted in the early rounds. Still, Clay has a great opportunity to be drafted late and show his team what he’s made of. I would love to see Johnston end up in Baltimore. The Ravens need help at the linebacker position and a couple famous linebackers have grown in the Raven’s system like Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs. CJ Mosely had a promising rookie career for the Ravens, but after leaving for the Jets, Baltimore desperately needs inside linebacker help to stop the run and provide playmaking capabilities.

Bravvion Roy: Roy is an underrated talent headed into the draft. Lynch and Lockhart’s success on the edge and against the run is not possible without the interior play of Roy. His ability to draw the defense inside while also providing pressure is a skill a NFL team will love. Rumored to have run a 4.9 at an unofficial pro day, Roy’s speed being an interior lineman will attract an organization. While I think Roy will be a late-round pick, I would love to see Houston take a chance on him. With his speed, he brings a different style that Vince Wilfork or D.J. Reader brought to the Texans interior in previous seasons.

Grayland Arnold: Grayland will have a great shot at being drafted. At the combine, he graded out at a 5.65, which the NFL scouts deem as a bubble player in between being drafted and being a priority free agent. Whoever lands Arnold at the end of the weekend or as an undrafted free agent, will enjoy his motor. He will be able to instantly help a team on special teams while also learning under veteran safeties and continuing to develop. I would like to see the Chicago Bears take a chance on Grayland. They have a proven defense he can learn behind as well as veteran leadership and a defensive-minded coach. They also need safety help as one of their only weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

I am excited about the other Bears for their professional careers as well. I think that JaMycal Hasty, Chris Miller and Blake Lynch have great shots to be undrafted free agents and have their chance to prove their abilities in the preseason. It should be a great day for Baylor players and an exciting future in the NFL.