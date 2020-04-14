COVID-19 is the 9/11 of our generation

By Carson Lewis | Page One Editor

The tragedy of 9/11 changed life in America drastically. I was only a baby when the attacks of Sept. 11 occurred, but the implications of the event drastically affected my upbringing and the course of my life dramatically. I can’t help but relate the events of that day and the impacts of this current virus. Here’s just three implications I thought of, but I would love to hear more from other students and faculty about what they believe will change for life at Baylor.

1. A tenser political environment, especially entering into election season

While the political race has temporarily been put on the backburner of the media landscape, I feel as if the coronavirus pandemic will remain a heated issue and may bring up an assortment of new arguments ripe for political debate. As the sitting leader, President Trump will have to contend with the fact that the later years of his term may be defined by this crisis and the resulting economic downturn, regardless of what action he played in that. Political argument has become a bigger factor on Baylor’s campus, and the virus will only add to that fire.

2. Caution in sporting events and other large gatherings

With the NCAA men’s March Madness tournament being canceled, among other events, the sports-loving public have had to do without their favorite teams contending for awards and missing season games and likely off-season play. Even when the social distancing instructions are lifted, which will hopefully come sooner than later, I feel as if many will choose to stay at home during some of the biggest sporting events of the year. This absence will likely be dominated by those most susceptible to infection, the elderly, and those with weaker immune systems. This will likely impact Baylor athletics, and may eat into attendance figures, even as Baylor sports come off a historic year of success.

3. A surge of students interested in the medical fields, Baylor medical as a bigger focus for the University.

Recently, medical students and nursing students in some states have been called to help fight the growing coronavirus outbreak. While Baylor’s pre-med programs have been a common landing space for many incoming freshmen, the coronavirus outbreak may bring in more students interested in the study of medicine during and after the nation begins to recover from the pandemic. It will be interesting to look at the demographics for next year, and see if this theory is proven correct. With some intense pain being caused due to the virus and its impacts on families and loved ones, I wouldn’t be surprised to see students express more interest in medical fields.

The coronavirus has defined the beginning of 2020, and will continue to affect our lives for months to come. As tragedies have changed this nation in its past, so will this event. It will be interesting to see how changes made due to the pandemic will change how Baylor functions as a university and community.