Candidates discuss diversity, mental health in SBP debate

By Matthew Muir | Staff Writer, Video by Julia Lawrenz | Excutive Prodcuer

Candidates for Baylor Student Government laid out their visions for making Baylor better in debates released Monday by Lariat TV News. Students running for Student Body President, External Vice President and Internal Vice President took turns answering questions and making the case for your vote.

The Student Body President is the official spokesperson for the Baylor student body and Student Government’s chief executive officer. Boerne junior Sutton Houser, Houston junior Prabhjot Thandi and Jones, Okla., junior Jackson McNeece are running for the position.

Candidates were asked about which issues on campus they felt were most pressing. Thandi pointed to diversity and inclusion as a major topic to address.

“There’s a lot of underrepresented minority groups and groups that could use a bit more of a voice to voice their concerns,” Thandi said. “Of course, I like to advocate on behalf of all Baylor students, but also try to reach out to those students who feel like their voices need to be a little bit more heard.”

McNeece also said diversity and inclusion is the most pressing issue on campus.

“I really believe diversity and inclusion is the most pressing issue on campus. I think Student Government is the machine of change in the student body, but I think the engine’s broken,” McNeece said. “I think by doing a holistic restructuring of the Student Senate as well as the executive branch to include not only ethnic diversity but [also] academic and unique population diversity is how we begin to fix this issue.”

Houser joined his opponents in saying more diverse representation was a crucial issue for Baylor. Houser also said mental health is another important topic to address.

“I also think that mental health right now is a very pressing issue since most students are at home without their friends and their support groups,” Houser said. “I think making sure that Student Government reaches out in this time of uncertainty is essential because we need to be there for our students even though we are very separated in this time. And I think making sure more resources are available and communicated to students is necessary for this uncertain time.”

The Student Body President, External Vice President and Internal Vice President debates can be found in full on the Baylor Lariat Youtube channel.