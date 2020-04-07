Ranking last decade’s Super Bowl champs

By Pranay Malempati | Sports Writers

On Monday, the NFL announced its All-Decade team for the 2010s, which featured players like Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson and J.J. Watt.

In addition to the great individual talent, there were some special NFL teams that dominated the last 10 years. As we get closer to the NFL draft, the first big day of this decade, let’s take one last look at the great teams from the 2010s.

Here is a ranking of the last 10 Super Bowl champions:

1. 2013-2014 Seattle Seahawks

When the Seahawks entered their Super Bowl XLVIII matchup with the Denver Broncos, it was supposed to be a battle of two superpowers. The much anticipated matchup featured the Seahawks defense, nicknamed the “Legion of Boom” against the Broncos offense led by Peyton Manning, who had broken multiple single-season records. Both units had been historically great statistically, but Seattle thumped Denver 43-8. That score alone shows the greatness of that Seahawks team, which will go down as one of the best teams of all time.

2. 2017-2018 Philadelphia Eagles

The 2017-18 Eagles had a loaded roster from top to bottom on offense, defense and special teams. They roared through the regular season with blowout after blowout. But they suffered some significant injuries, including a torn ACL late in the season for quarterback Carson Wentz, who was the MVP favorite at the time.

When the season seemed all but lost entering the playoffs, backup quarterback Nick Foles took over. He led the team on an unexpected ride, culminating in a magical 41-33 victory over the Patriots in the most entertaining Super Bowl of the decade.

3. 2016-2017 New England Patriots

The Patriots won three Super Bowls this past decade and the 2016-17 version of the team was the best one. They followed up a 14-2 record in the regular season with a Super Bowl run to help them finish 17-2, with the best record of the decade.

However, it didn’t look like they were going to finish the task for most of the Super Bowl. They came back from a 28-3 deficit to send the big game to its first overtime ever. Then, Tom Brady led the Pats down the field to finish the task and give them the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

4. 2019-2020 Kansas City Chiefs

Last season’s champions had tremendous firepower offensively, with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and other speedsters on offense. But don’t get it twisted. The Chiefs are this high because of one man and one man alone – third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, who has looked like the most talented quarterback ever in his short career so far, simply would not allow the Chiefs to lose. He led the team to three straight comeback victories in the playoffs and helped Andy Reid capture his first Super Bowl as head coach. Don’t be surprised if Mahomes is on a few more championship teams.

5. 2014-2015 New England Patriots

Rounding out the top five is another Patriots team, this time the 2014-15 version. They took down the defending champion Seahawks on a goal-line interception by Malcolm Butler, which the NFL dubbed the greatest play of the decade.

It had been ten years since Brady and Belichick last won a Super Bowl. This win started a run where they made four appearances in the big game out of five seasons, winning three titles. This wasn’t a team that was dominant on either side of the ball, but was extremely consistent on both.

6. 2018-2019 New England Patriots

The Pats beat the Rams 13-3 in the worst Super Bowl of the decade, but they were still the No. 2 seed in the AFC and took down the Chiefs on the road in a high-scoring AFC Championship.

7. 2015-2016 Denver Broncos

Denver’s lockdown defense led by Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, and the experience of Peyton Manning, helped overcome Manning’s age and a simply bad offense to carry the team to the championship. Miller had two key strip sacks in the Super Bowl.

8. 2010-2011 Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers entered as the six seed, but pulled off a stunning run to give Rodgers his only Super Bowl ring.

9. 2012-2013 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore’s run gave Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis a storybook ending and gave Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed his only ring. The playoff run was defined by Joe Flacco’s heave to Jacoby Jones, dubbed the “Mile High Miracle,” on the way to beating Denver in the divisional round.

10. 2011-2012 New York Giants

The Giants got hot and went on a run in the playoffs, but were just 9-7 in the regular season. They only made the playoffs because of a lowly NFC East division.