Residence halls mail students essentials before online classes

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer

In response to the announcement that online classes would be extended through the rest of the spring semester, Baylor’s residence hall leadership team has provided a service to students in need by offering to send back essentials through for free.

Laptops, chargers, textbooks, notes and medications are all considered to be essential to the transition toward online classes.

Students can fill out a request form to schedule a Facetime call with a leadership team member. During the call, they will be in the student’s dorm where students can communicate what they want to be packed.

Lees Summit, Mo. freshman Meah Wilburn said she used the service to retrieve items back on campus, and found the process easy and convenient.

“The email they sent out said they would only ship our school stuff, but they let me get some other things too,” Wilburn said. “I don’t know when it will get to me, but they said it should ship the next day.”

The service is helping out-of-state students the most. Those who can’t easily get back to campus, and hadn’t anticipated not returning to campus.

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. freshman Grace Hanlon said she left everything she owned in her dorm, even her supplies for online classes. She said the service is exactly what she needed.

“I only have about four outfits with me. So I’m using the UPS service to ship me back my necessary textbooks and notebooks for all of my classes,” Hanlon said. “I’m very thankful that Baylor does this because being from California, there’s not an easy way to go back to school to get all of my stuff, and I’ll need it for when online classes start.”

University President Linda Livingstone announced Monday that Baylor would be extending its class instruction online for the rest of the spring 2020 semester with restricted access to residence halls put into effect immediately.

Livingstone asked Baylor students living in residence halls to not return to campus to retrieve belongings until the university had a plan that was efficient and safe for both students, faculty and staff. The measure was taken to follow social distancing requirements.

Only a limited number of students with special circumstances are able to return to the dorms after the extended spring break.