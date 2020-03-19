Lariat Staff Picks: Ten TV shows to binge while stuck inside

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lauren Taylor | Copy Editor

“A show I will never tire of watching is ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ It is simultaneously moving, insightful and effortlessly hilarious. I can’t recommend this gem of a show enough!”

Sex Education

Delta Wise | Social Media Editor



“I think ‘Sex Education’ puts a really interesting modern twist on a taboo subject. It’s not profane at all; the plot essentially just follows the lives of high school students and the funny trials of navigating that ‘coming of age’ time in your life. The British humor makes you laugh but the life lessons and deeper truths literally had tears rolling down my face.”

Available with Netflix

Bojack Horseman

Matthew Muir | Staff Writer

“Bojack has the deft touch to maximize both its absurd humor and emotional gut-punches without letting either become overdone to the point of losing its value. After the final season wrapped up in January, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the sweet, sweet descent into the emotional abyss uninterrupted.”





New Girl

Brittney Matthews | Multimedia Editor

“‘New Girl’ always keeps me laughing and it’s so ridiculously stupid in the best way possible. Each episode is unpredictable and anything could happen. I’ve watched it two times through and I never get tired of it.”



Available with Netflix





The 100

Rewon Shimray | Opinion Editor



“‘The 100’ is a show that takes place after the apocalypse, which I think could be helpful to some people during this time in the coronavirus craze. All the characters are extremely attractive, have compelling complexes, and while the plot seems otherworldly, there are underlying deep themes that can be applied to our own society.”

Available with Netflix





Disenchantment

Carson Lewis | Page One Editor



“‘Disenchantment,’ despite its rocky start and somewhat lack-luster jokes, stars when its characters interact with the show’s fantasy world, which grounds the show in a mystical realm where the possible becomes hilarious. Not the best, but certainly suitable for your quarantine watch list.”

Available with Netflix





Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bridget Sjoberg | Editor-in-Chief



“Although I should probably be watching something newer or more educational, I can’t help but rewatch seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Beverly Hills is my favorite franchise of the show— with their over-the-top wealth and constant drama, the cast is endlessly entertaining. The show is on Hulu and has nine whole seasons to binge while at home.”

Available with Hulu

Psych

“I’ve been rewatching the show ‘Psych,’ which tells the story of a psychic detective and his childhood best friend/partner as they aid the Santa Barbra Police department in solving crimes. Although it’s crime comedy, it was probably one of my favorite shows when I was a child. The main characters, Shawn and Gus, are hilarious and the inspiration for my sense of humor as a child and now. I would suggest it to anyone looking for a good laugh, mystery and pineapples.”

Available with Amazon Prime





On My Block

Lucy Ruscitto | Staff Writer



“‘On My Block’ is a great TV show not only for young adults our age to expose ourselves too, but all ages really. Whether you’ve been to downtown LA or not, it’s interesting just to see what life is like for teenagers there, and how they have to grow up so early. The premise of the show rotates around the high school-age main characters having to deal with issues such as gang association, murder, crime investigation, money laundering and socioeconomic profiling, on top of all of the other things teens have to deal with already. The characters are super relatable and there are some great laughs! Season 3 came out on Netflix just a few days ago and I already finished it!”

Available with Netflix





Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Emileé Edwards | Multimedia Journalist



“I recommend watching Keeping up with the Kardashians if you’re feeling stressed about the world right now, or just any type of bad reality TV because it’s mindless and light. This genre of TV can be distracting, it isn’t dark and there is a lot of humor in bad TV.”

Available on Hulu