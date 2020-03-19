Keeping up with NFL free agency season

By Pranay Malempati | Sports Writer

All major sports leagues in America, and most across the world, have shut down in recent weeks because of the coronavirus epidemic. The postponement or cancellation of events like NBA basketball and NCAA tournaments has lefts sports fans with little to watch.

On Monday, though, NFL free agency started and immediately gave fans something to talk about. Here are some of the biggest moves in the NFL since the new season officially started:

1. Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for David Johnson

The first blockbuster wasn’t even a free agency move. It was a trade of two stars between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals. In a shocking move, the Texans sent four-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals along with a fourth-round pick in return for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick. Johnson was an All-Pro in 2016 but has been injured on unproductive since.

2. Tom Brady picks a new team

Even though future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was a free agent this year, it is hard to believe he is leaving the New England Patriots. Brady, who won six rings with the Pats and who is regarded by many as the greatest NFL player of all time, chose earlier this week to sign with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. With two All-Pro receivers and a great offensive mind at head coach, Brady has the opportunity to lead a new team to the promised land.

3. Philip Rivers agrees to deal with Colts

Rivers, the quarterback who started for the Chargers for the last 14 seasons, has agreed to a one year, 25 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, who are both young and extremely talented on both sides of the ball, were a quarterback away from being among the top teams in the AFC. Now, Rivers has an opportunity in the late stages of his career to compete for a championship.

4. Titans bring back offensive one-two punch

The Tennessee Titans, who were in the AFC Championship game last season, used the franchise tag on bruising running back Derrick Henry. They also re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year extension worth 118 million dollars.

5. Eagles trade for Darius Slay

On Thursday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles completed a deal to acquire All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions. They sent a third-round pick as well as a fifth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for Slay.

Other big moves:

– The Los Angeles Rams cut running back Todd Gurley, who was an All-Pro and signed a massive contract extension just two season ago.

– Big-name franchise tags: Cowboys use tag on Dak Prescott, Bengals tag AJ Green, and Buccaneers tag Shaquill Barrett

– The Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule’s new team, signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and have told former NFL MVP Cam Newton to look for a trade.