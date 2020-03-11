Student spring break extended through next week due to COVID-19

By Sarah Pinkerton | Staff Writer

Spring Break will be extended through next week for students. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23 through an online portal for a two-week period.

In a statement from university president Dr. Linda Livingstone, the university said that a future decision will be held regarding when to resume face-to-face instruction.

“As we all monitor the headlines regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions of other institutions of higher education across the country, please be assured that Baylor University takes this rapidly evolving situation very seriously,” Livingstone said.

The university has launched a website for faculty to use next week to prepare for the transition. Staff and faculty work schedules will continue as normal next week.

Human Resources will communicate with employees by the end of the day regarding needs for temporary alternative work locations and resources.

All student activities and events will also be suspended during this time, but prospective student tours will continue as normal.

Residence halls and designated dining facilities will be open during the next three weeks but the university asks students to determine whether their on-campus or personal residence is the safest option.

“Baylor’s housekeeping services have increased the frequency and depth of cleaning and disinfection in residence halls, dining halls, the University Libraries, McLane Student Life Center, Bill Daniel Student Center, common spaces and common contact points, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, light switches and bathrooms,” Livingstone said.

They have also added more hand sanitizing stations in high traffic areas on campus.

Students that traveled during spring break to areas with a widespread case of the virus are recommended to stay in isolation for 14 days following their return to the United States and all groups studying abroad or on extended missions trips are in the process of being flown back to the States.

Domestic travel has been restricted to essential business travel only through March 31.

Home athletic matches will be determined by additional guidance from the NCAA and Big 12 Conference.

“As members of the Baylor Family, we ask that you continue to pray for all those across the globe whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19 and for the public health officials, doctors and scientists who are working around the clock to end the outbreak,” Livingstone said.