McLennan County in the midst of the Super Tuesday vote

By Katelyn Patterson | Reporter

Joe Biden lead in the Texas Democratic Primary race on Tuesday night with 90% of precincts reporting as well as winning McLennan County with 41.6% of all votes cast.

Deputy Campaign Manager for Democratic House candidate David Anthony Jaramillo, Chris Qualls, said that he thinks the shakeups are not done in regards to votes.

“I think that it’ll be interesting to see where those delegates that are previously pledged to [Pete] Buttigieg, and, you know, where the [Amy] Klobuchar delegates will end up going,” Qualls said.

Sanders was projected to win Colorado, Utah, and Vermont. Former Vice President Joe Biden led in Massachusetts with 71% of precincts reporting as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. Biden was projected to win in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Polls in California were still open late Tuesday and had yet to announce a formal winner as of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“I think President Trump will be responsible for 100 percent of the turnout in November,” Sen. John Cornyn said. “About half of those people love him and about half of the people not so much. So, it’s going to be a, it’s going to be a huge contest.”

Texas has previously voted in favor of Republican candidates. In 2016, Trump received 52.2% of total votes while Hillary Clinton received 43.2%. During the 2016 Democratic Primary race, Clinton won with 65.2% versus Sanders’ 33.2% of the vote in Texas.

The New York Times reported that Sanders currently leads the Democratic Party in delegates prior to Super Tuesday. Sanders has won 56 delegates thus far, with the runner-up being Biden with 48 delegates. These are the results following the Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina primary races. One delegate has yet to be allocated in Iowa.

Sanders was also leading the national polls for the Democratic party nominee before Super Tuesday with an average rating of 29%. Second to Sanders is Biden with 17%. In Texas, Sanders leads with 29%, Biden trails with 20%, and Mike Bloomberg is close behind Biden with 18%, CNN reports.