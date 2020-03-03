Softball ends win streak with UTA loss

By Hyundo Song | Contributor

No. 18 Baylor softball fell for the first time at home with a 1-0 loss to UT-Arlington Tuesday in a rescheduled game at Getterman Stadium. The loss marked an end to Baylor’s 14-game win streak, which tied the program record.

Although the Lady Bears were unable to set a new record for the program’s win streak, head coach Glenn Moore said he was proud they got that far despite the disappointing loss to UTA.

“I always tell our girls that if we’re going to get beat, make the team play better than they really are,” Moore said.

The Mavericks started the scoring in the first inning as Whitney Walton advanced the bases and got through on a wild pitch from senior ace Gia Rodoni, who started and pitched the entire game for Baylor.

Redshirt junior Maddison Kettler was able to gain two bases for the Lady Bears in the bottom of the first, but Baylor remained scoreless. Leading off in the second, sophomore outfielder Josie Bower was walked by Mavericks pitcher Kenedy Hines. Senior first baseman Goose McGlaun could not progress the offense as she hit the ball straight into a double play as Bower tried to return to first base.

In the top of the fourth inning, Baylor showed off its defense after catching two fly balls from Arlington’s Reagan Wright and Madison Miller, as well as putout Brittany Wyllie on a bunt that popped up into senior catcher Tyler Ellis’ mitt.

Baylor also remained baseless in the fourth inning as freshman second baseman Emily Hott, sophomore outfielder Lou Gilbert and Bower were all unable to reach first with three straight groundouts.

Walton singled for the Mavericks in the fifth inning, but nothing came of it. In the sixth inning, Amber Langston reached first base on a Baylor error and advanced on a bunt by Aileen Garcia. However, the Lady Bears garnered a fly out and two ground outs to strand the UTA runners.

Kettler led all Baylor hitters, going 2-for-3, and has now hit in eight straight games. Rodini allowed four hits, one earned run and a walk, but struck out six.

The Lady Bears’ matchup against Stephen F. Austin Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. Baylor will prepare to face the University of Houston in a doubleheader starting 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Softball Stadium in Houston.