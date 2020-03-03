Lariat TV News Today, Corona Virus update, primary election coverage and women’s basketball Big 12 championship

In this week’s episode of Lariat TV News Today, our anchors talk about how Baylor is responding to the latest updates on the Corona Virus. We also take a look at a few of the highest-profile election races locally and see if Baylor students are registered to vote. Lastly, we update you on Baylor athletics and check-in with Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears and they win their 10th consecutive Big 12 championship.
