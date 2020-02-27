Review: ‘Love is Blind’ gives reality TV fans temporary fix

By Bridget Sjoberg | Editor-in-Chief

After the popularity of Netflix’s “The Circle,” reality lovers were looking for something new and interesting to jump into. Although the show is not nearly as thought-provoking or surprisingly meaningful, “Love is Blind” became the go-to for those still getting over “The Circle.”

The two shows have been compared to each other frequently, and for good reason. Both came out on Netflix around the same time and feature contestants that communicate with each other without face-to-face contact. However, “Love is Blind” and “The Circle” are also incredibly different.

“The Circle” focuses on contestants communicating with one another and forming friendships via a social messaging service while “Love is Blind” is solely focused on fostering romance. With elements of shows like “The Bachelor,” “Married at First Sight,” “The Circle” and “Love Island,” “Love is Blind” is becoming a Netflix fan favorite.

On “Love is Blind,” contestants begin meeting and “dating” one another while in pods — they can speak, but can’t see each other face-to-face. After contestants begin connecting, several of them couple up and get engaged, again, without seeing each other.

After the engagement, the couples are revealed to each other for the first time. Although this all seems incredibly dramatic up to this point (and it is), the real fun begins afterward. Typically in reality shows, the viewer watches couples on their screen but needs to check up on them afterwards via social media or recap shows to see if they stay connected in real life. On “Love is Blind,” viewers get an in-depth look into this adjustment.

After the couples get engaged, they all go on a vacation together to Mexico, and then travel back to Atlanta (all of the contestants live in the Atlanta area). There, they meet one another’s families and friends, as well as move in together. This adjustment needs to happen quickly because on “Love is Blind,” the couples get married 30 days after getting engaged.

If this sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is. The concept of the show is to see whether couples are able to foster a relationship from forming an emotional connection before a physical one. While some couples feel the same toward each other after seeing one another face-to-face, others face challenges, whether it be unreciprocated physical attraction or lifestyle differences.

The concept is interesting, but the quick turnaround to get married within a 30-day time period causes obvious concerns. While the show is not as thought-provoking as “The Circle,” which causes the viewer to contemplate social media’s role in first impressions and communication, “Love is Blind” is incredibly entertaining and offers a unique look into life in the “real world” apart from an isolated show scenario.

Although you shouldn’t expect a thoughtful masterpiece from “Love is Blind,” it’s a great show to watch if you’re a reality TV lover or just someone looking to be entertained. The 10-episode series finale which features the weddings of each remaining couple was released Thursday on Netflix.

Next week’s episode will feature a live reunion show with updates on each couple’s current status, which is interesting as the show was filmed back in late 2018.

Due to the in-depth look into life after a “show” setup and quick turnaround resulting in drama and difficult conversations, “Love is Blind” is gaining quick popularity and may soon reach the influence of “Love Island” or even “The Bachelor” if it continues to catch on.