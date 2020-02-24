Lariat Sports Weekend Spotlight: Baylor Softball’s Gia Rodoni

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

Baylor softball senior pitcher Gia Rodoni was named Baylor Lariat Sports Athlete of the Weekend after completing her fifth career no-hitter against Tulsa Friday afternoon.

The senior finished off the Hurricanes with a complete game no-no and a perfect game through five innings. Rodoni also recorded nine strikeouts against the No. 35 team in the country. After the game, head coach Glenn Moore said her success has been unexpected after missing last season.

“She’s been phenomenal this early in the season,” Moore said. “We didn’t expect her to be progressed to this point this early and this quickly, but she’s doing an outstanding job right now. I’m just elated that she’s back in the circle.”

Moore waited to use her on Saturday against No. 17 Minnesota since the Lady Bears had yet to face a ranked team at home this season. Rodoni delivered with eight innings pitched, zero earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts. Moore said what she did on Saturday should be as impressive as her no-hitter.

“That’s a tough lineup, and I think it was about the third inning before she started looking like Gia, and when she did, she took control of things,” Moore said. “We made some good plays behind her, and I’m very very happy with her effort.”