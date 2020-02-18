Spring break take: what to eat in Austin

By Tyler Bui | Assistant News Editor

Whether you’re feeling adventurous or just looking for a classic burger, Austin offers a restaurant for every type of food-lover out there. Here are some of the best places to eat in the city during spring break.

Café No Sé

An all-day café located in the South Congress Hotel, Café No Sé is well-known for its brunch offerings. With a menu ranging from fresh baked pastries and traditional breakfast options to burgers, salads and bowls, Café No Sé has brunch options for any type of eater.

Matt’s El Rancho

Matt’s El Rancho, a family owned and operated restaurant since 1953, is a popular spot in for authentic Tex-Mex. Every meal is made from scratch, with their in-hour tortilla factory predicting fresh corn tortillas and chips for customers to enjoy fresh daily. At Matt’s El Rancho, you can find Tex-Mex staples such as beef and chicken fajitas, enchiladas, fish tacos, burritos and taco salads.

Franklin Barbeque

As said by the Texas Monthly, Franklin Barbecue is “serving the best barbecue in the known universe.” Owned by Aaron and Stacy Franklin, Franklin Barbecue is one of the most well-known barbecue restaurants. Stop by to try their popular brisket, ribs and pulled pork.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand

For a delicious burger, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is the place to go. With three locations in Texas, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is often regarded as one of America’s best burger chains. Founded in 2005, they offer all-natural burgers and fresh-cut fries at an affordable price.

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Bouldin Creek Café offers delicious vegetarian and vegan meals. Some of their popular dishes include: the veggie burger, tofu scramble, sweet potato tamales and hummus chipotle pesto sandwich. Stop by for a meal, coffee and check out the monthly art show.

Komé Sushi Kitchen

For sushi lovers, Komé Sushi Kitchen offers homestyle Japanese food at an affordable price. In addition to sushi, Komé Sushi Kitchen offers many other dishes that include noodles, salads, rice dishes and other popular Japanese street food.

Taste of Ethiopia

For an authentic international meal, Taste of Ethiopia offers traditional Ethiopian cuisine served in a family-style setting. From lentil-based dishes, beef and lamb entrees to a large selection of vegetarian options, Taste of Ethiopia has a variety of options to choose from.

Amy’s Ice Creams

For a classic ice cream, stop by Amy’s Ice Creams — home to the world-famous Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream, Amy’s Ice Creams has over 350 different flavors to choose from. Additionally, the ice cream shop also offers ice cream cakes and chocolate covered strawberries.

Gourdoughs Big Fat Donuts

Gourdoughs Big Fat Donuts is one of the most popular, trendy spots in Austin. Chocolate Lovers can enjoy donuts like the Black Out — with brownie batter, chocolate fudge icing and chocolate-covered brownie bites, while the more adventurous can try the PB+J — a grape jelly donut covered in peanut butter icing and peanut butter morsels. For bacon lovers, try the Flying Pig—a bacon topped donut with maple syrup icing.