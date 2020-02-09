Softball drops final game of Lead Off Classic to Missouri State

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

Baylor softball dropped to 2-2 after a 3-0 loss Sunday to Missouri State. The game was called after the sixth inning due to an agreed-upon drop-dead time for travel reasons.

Redshirt junior righty Sidney Holman-Mansell started the game for the Lady Bears and gave up one earned run in the second to start Missouri State’s scoring and two unearned in the third before being pulled in favor of redshirt senior lefty Gia Rodoni.

Rodoni eased the pain with three innings of scoreless pitching and four strikeouts, but Baylor’s offense never picked up. The Lady Bears managed just one extra-base hit on the morning, coming off the bat of senior second baseman Nicky Dawson.

Baylor was on the receiving end of seven strikeouts while only gaining five hits and one walk. Head coach Glenn Moore said after the game that Sunday’s matchup wasn’t the rebound he was hoping for.

“Today I was disappointed that we did not respond better to Saturday’s loss,” Moore said. “It’s early but all games are important. The weekend proved two things. We can be very good, and we aren’t good yet.”

Baylor will look to bounce back from two straight losses when their 13-game homestand begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Abilene Christian. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ through the ESPN app.