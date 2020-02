<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

In this week’s episode of Lariat TV News Today, our anchors talk about Trump’s acquittal and you’ll hear how local politicians feel about this four month long impeachment process. We also see how Baylor students enjoyed the rare Central Texas snow and finally we take a look at men’s tennis’ upset victory over No. 6 Wake Forest.