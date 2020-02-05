Beth Moore promotes book and Christian life on Baylor’s campus

By Jordan Davidson | Reporter

Beth Moore, founder, author and speaker at Living Proof Ministries, visited the George W. Truett Theological Seminary Wednesday night to speak to the Baylor and Waco community.

This stop served as a part of a larger tour promoting her new book “Chasing Vines: Finding Your Way to an Immensely Fruitful Life.” People in attendance received a signed copy of the book and the opportunity to participate in a worship service led by Truett Seminary students and sermon by Moore.

Kristiana Reinhardt, one of the attendees, said she wanted to attend because she loves participating in Bible studies written by Moore and has enjoyed reading her books.

“I like how relevant she is,” Reinhardt said. “She’s so transparent, wise, and funny with no judgement.”

In his introduction of the sermon, Dr. Todd Still, dean of Truett seminary, welcomed Moore stating that she has been “a source of spiritual instruction, strength and service for many people, including me.”

Brownwood seminary student Cecily McIlwain said Moore’s presence preaching at Baylor is inspiring.

“For people studying and preparing to be ministers, it is inspiring to see someone who looks like you and who has a voice like you,” McIlwain said. “It’s good to know that we can speak from a place for God with our voices of confidence and power.”

In her speech, Moore outlined the theme of her new book, with small anecdotes and multiple bible passages. Her main encouragement for the audience was to seek out the things that are “fruitful.”

“For maximum satisfaction, or what I call everlasting joy, there is no fruit like the fruit you help somebody else produce in His name,” Moore said.

Mcllwain said that Moore’s words encouraged her to evaluate something she was already thinking about a lot: friendship.

“Often we forget that Jesus is a friend to us, and a friend who empowers us and to spread that to others to make other friends to empower others,” McIlwain said. “It’s meaningful to hear that from Beth’s voice.”

Moore said that the best way to maintain a fruitful life is to continually look for opportunities to pour into others.

“Pray to the Lord of the harvest for workers for the harvest field because they are there,” said Moore. “But we have to start taking the risk of opportunity.”

Another topic that Moore covered was social justice and faith. Moore said Christians must make the distinction between doing good work for the gospel and avoiding making justice an idol.

“I cannot recommend enough, reading the actual Bible,” Moore said.

Ultimately, Moore said that the goal and focus of every person and every ministry should be on Jesus.

“Jesus has been the absolute joy of my entire life and I want people to know that,” Moore said. “There’s nothing out there that can compare to that.”

Moore will complete her time in Waco with a book signing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at Mardel Christian and Education on Thursday.