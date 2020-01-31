State Department restricts all travel China

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer

After a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” was issued by the World Health Organization yesterday for the coronavirus, a level four travel advisory to China was released.

A Level Four Travel Advisory restricts travel to the area of concern. It is the most serious Travel Advisory Level issued by the Department of State.

Now, Delta, United and American Airlines have said they are suspending all travel to mainland China, with airlines in and outside of the U.S. restricting flights too.

The restrictions are reported to be upheld by United until March 28 and April 30 for Delta flights to mainland China.

The CDC has issued a Warning for all of China and the Chinese authorities have ordered all air, road and rail travel be stopped to contain the coronavirus.