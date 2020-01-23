Texas A&M student reports symptoms of coronavirus

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer, Video by Grace Smith and BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporters

A student at Texas A&M admitted himself to a Brazos County E.R. on Wednesday, concerned about his risk of contracting the coronavirus that is spreading across China. He had recently been in an endemic area, where the disease was present, but in low frequency, and was experiencing the potential symptoms within the 14-day window, said Dr. Eric Wilke, emergency medicine physician in College Station, in a live stream on the Brazos County Health District Facebook page this afternoon.

It is still not confirmed the patient is infected with the coronavirus. The hospital sent a specimen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta Thursday morning for testing. Wilke is expecting the test results to be back by Monday, or Saturday at the earliest.

“The patient we are tracking had very mild symptoms fortunately. If it’s confirmed then contact tracing and additionally monitoring will be in place – this time there doesn’t seem to be anything of concern,” Wilke said. “Nothing that seems out of the ordinary.”

The patient is currently in self-isolation.

Dr. Sharon Stern, medical director at Baylor Health Services, said the university is taking precautions to avoid any outbreaks of the coronavirus on campus.

“On an individual basis, we do ask about travel to anyone who is filled with any kind of symptoms,” Stern said. “If you went on a mission trip and came back with stomach pains we will ask where you were, what you ate. Travel history is very important.”

Texas A&M was alerted Wednesday evening and has been monitoring the situation.

“Once the virus was made known, we were already taking steps to monitor, that was part of detecting this early, those steps were already in place. We have been in contact with all three main hospitals,” Wilke said.

If the results come back positive, detail contact tracking will be involved. Pathways and people the patient may have been in contact with will be watched for the virus.