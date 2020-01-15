No. 2/1 Lady Bears blowout Jayhawks

By Pranay Malempati | Sports Writer

For the second time in the same week, Baylor basketball rolled into Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. and came out victorious. This time, it was the second-ranked women’s basketball team that took down the Kansas Jayhawks Wednesday night by a score of 90-47.

With the victory, the Lady Bears have won their 44th straight conference game, tying both the school and Big 12 women’s basketball records.

Baylor dominated on the boards for the second game in a row, outrebounding the Jayhawks 47-25. Of the Lady Bears’ 47 rebounds, 16 came on the offensive glass.

Because of the large lead Baylor took early in the game, many players received significant playing time. Eleven players stepped on the court Wednesday night, and eleven players scored. Five Lady Bears finished the game in double digits and two were one point away with nine.

Baylor took a 13-2 lead early in the game and never looked back, staying up by double digits for the remainder of the night. They took a 50-15 lead into the locker room at halftime and cruised to victory after intermission.

Baylor improved its record to 14-1 and increased its winning streak to seven straight games, all for over 15 points.

Further showing how much they shared the basketball, Baylor finished the game with 22 assists on 33 made field goals. On the other hand, Kansas only had four total assists for the team.

Reigning Big 12 player of the week NaLyssa Smith and senior forward Lauren Cox tied for the game lead in scoring with 13 points each. Redshirt sophomore Trinity Oliver came off the bench and scored a career high 10 points.

Cox also dominated on the defensive end, chipping in four steals and two blocks.

On the Kansas side, Aniya Thomas led her team in scoring with 13 points of her own, going 5-9 from the field.

The Lady Bears’ one flaw this game came at the free throw line, as they only shot 57.1% from the stripe. The team came into the game shooting over 69% from the line this season.

The Lady Bears continue their conference play at home against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Ferrell Center. The seventeenth-ranked Mountaineers are the first ranked team Baylor will play inside the Big 12.