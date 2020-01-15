Learn loyalty to yourself from royalty

When beginning college, students are given the choice to either pave their own way, or follow the precedence set before them. It should not feel like a great leap for students to reach towards their own goals and standards, even if it means coming out from original expectations.

A parallel story can be seen in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan in deciding to take a step back from being senior members of the royal family. The couple announced their decision on Jan. 8 with intentions to work towards becoming “financially independent.”

Since her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan has been continuously feuding with the British press as unfavorable tabloids continuously mounted up. Multiple articles were written by members of the press, rudely comparing her to Kate Middleton. Prince Harry often compared the press’ harsh treatment of Meghan to what his mother Princess Diana experienced before her tragic death.

In high school, students are faced with planning what they want their future to be and have the opportunity to make what they want of it. Like students use college to set their own course in life and work towards creating their own lives separate from their families, Harry and Meghan are charting their own course by choosing to forfeit royal duties and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Students should not feel afraid to make these kinds of decisions for themselves whether it is changing their major, joining a student organization, deciding to take a gap year,or finding a job post-graduation. If a student wants to make a decision that will alter their career trajectory. They should be able to do so without fear of repercussions from the people important to them in their lives.

Following Harry and Meghan’s announcement, the Queen of England made her own statement about what their departure will look like. While Queen Elizabeth was supportive of her grandson and his family, she also voiced her desire for them to stay in the royal family.

Many students are afraid to step outside of their comfort zones and try new things because they’re afraid of the responses to their choices. Harry and Meghan’s situation is a perfect example of how while the people outside of yourself may not understand your decisions, they will respect them.

As students step into the next phases of their lives, fear of trying new things or rejection should not be a reason to give up. College is the time to be who you want to be. If students want to chase new dreams, or open new doors, they should be able to do so. Harry and Meghan decided to leave everything behind: financial support from taxpayer dollars, their home countries and ability to represent the British monarchy.

Harry and Meghan are about to enter into uncharted territory based on the hope that it will turn out in the best interest for their relationship and son Archie. If students are willing to take risks, they could open up doors they never knew existed before and find something truly fulfilling in their lives.