Suspect arrested in Halloween party shooting

By Matthew Muir | Staff Writer

Police have a suspect in custody months after a Halloween party shooting that left one man dead.

19-year-old Jamarine Jashan Long was arrested by Hillsboro police Friday afternoon in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting, as confirmed by a release issued by Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department.

The early-morning shooting took place outside a Halloween party at the Grove at Waco Apartments. D’airse Holder, a 22-year-old Waco resident and father was killed. A second victim, Davion Hawkins, was also injured. The arrest was carried out on a Waco police department warrant.

A Hill County Jail representative confirmed Long was being held on a $410,000 bond.

An earlier statement provided by the Waco Police Department in November said the shooting sprung from a verbal altercation at the party. Holder was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Hawkins also received treatment at an area hospital and was released soon after.

Following the incident, the Grove Apartments management issued statements pledging their cooperation with law enforcement and confirming that none involved in the shooting were residents of the complex. Grove management also requested additional police patrols based on “guidance on how long to maintain enhanced activity” from local law enforcement.