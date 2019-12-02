New organization advocates for mental health, conversation

By Sophie Acebo | Reporter

To Write Love on Her Arms, a non – profit dedicated to giving hope to those struggling with mental health and addiction, has multiple chapters in universities across the country, with Baylor becoming its most recently established chapter.

Their website allows for chapters to be established at different universities, and their goal is to have these campuses “embody the mission and vision of TWLOHA. Through on-campus events, programming, and fundraising initiatives, each chapter serves as a voice of inspiration and education for their peers.”

Flower Mount sophomore Hannah Yanowitch serves as the current president of the group and worked closely with Student Activities to bring her dream to life.

“TWLOHA has always been near to my heart, as movements like it exist to spread awareness and show people they are not alone,” Yanowitch said. “The Baylor chapter of TWLOHA exists to breed vulnerability, create an atmosphere of acceptance and cultivate a mentally healthier student body.”

The group was founded by Jamie Tworkowski, who wrote a viral blog post titled “To Write Love on Her Arms” about spending time with a friend before she entered treatment for addiction and mental health issues. Tworkowski’s post and the nonprofit that resulted from it promote bringing hope to those struggling.

“We are only asked to love, to offer hope to the many hopeless,” Tworkowski said in the post. “We don’t get to choose all the endings, but we are asked to play the rescuers. We won’t solve all mysteries and our hearts will certainly break in such a vulnerable life, but it is the best way.”

Yanowitch discovered the non-profit from current Baylor vice president Emmy Johnson and said she instantly fell in love with their mission and purpose.

“I loved their push to create an honest conversation about mental health and their goal to decrease the stigma around getting help while also being the people to provide it,” Yanowitch said.

Lincoln, Neb., sophomore Greta Gessert serves as the assistant of advocacy for the group and discovered the non – profit through Yanowitch.

“When I heard she was starting a chapter, I read about what it was and very quickly realized that it was something close to my heart,” Gessert said. “I have always cared about mental health because my dad has been involved with suicide prevention for a long time, but this semester I dealt firsthand with some mental health struggles. I was fortunate enough to have people in my life who encouraged me to seek help, and TWLOHA also played a role in normalizing my struggles.”

Gessert said the officers and leaders behind the group Baylor are hopeful that this organization will help create a safe space for anyone to come and be open about their mental health.

“We want to help break the stigma around mental health and start a conversation, as well as point people toward resources and fundraise for TWLOHA nationally,” Gessert said. “At our meetings, we will have open dialogues about mental health.”

As for what the future plans are for the organization, Yanowitch said she is excited to begin meetings and events.

“We want to have events that raise awareness and encourage students to find hope and seek help in their battle with mental illness,” Yanowitch said. “These events will also fundraise for TWLOHA as a whole, as they donate to people who cannot afford the help they deserve.”

The group is also planning on working closely with Baylor’s Counseling Center to help connect students with this resource.

“We are partners with the counseling center and hope to work with them in bridging the gap between professional help and the students,” Yanowitch said.

Official meetings will begin in the spring and will take place every other Thursday at 7 p.m., and nothing is required to attend.

“There is not a required anything to be a part of TWLOHA, as we exist to provide a safe space and transform Baylor’s campus for the better,” Yanowitch said.

Yanowitch said to follow their Instagram for updates and to email her at Hannah_Yanowitch1@baylor.edu for any questions regarding TWLOHA Baylor.