Baylor Finance professor awarded prestigious honor within the Financial Planning Association

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Professor of Finance Dr. Tom Potts and former president of The Financial Planning Association, currently received the highest and most prestigious recognition, the P. Kemp Fain, Jr. award.

“I view financial planning as a calling,” Potts said. “It’s not just a job or career but a higher standard.”

This standard is his motivation as he uses his wisdom to give back to his college students.

“There are a couple of things I share with my students,” Potts said. “Make sure you are more valuable three years after you graduate, and add to your human capital.”

Potts said this can be achieved by getting a graduate degree or by working for the right employer who can serve as a mentor for you.

With his expertise in financial planning, he believes students should begin investing now and should also add to their financial capital. With investments a 401(k) or Roth IRA account is one of his many recommendations.

“It doesn’t take a lot of money to start,” Potts said. “If you keep putting off investing, you may not get around to it.”

2019 FPA President Evelyn M. Zohlen spoke about Potts’ contributions and how he bridges the gap between academics and financial planning.

“Dr. Potts is a visionary leader instrumental in defining financial planning as a true profession,” Zohlen said.

As a recipient of many awards such as the inaugural Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award, he continues to invest with his passion and hopes to leave a legacy that will outlive him.

“I’ve seen many of my students thrive in the profession and do really well,” Potts said. “If I’m teaching students who do a really good job with their clients, then it’s going to affect hundreds and thousands of people later. That’s a good feeling to think you’ve left something behind that’s going to be there for years to come.”