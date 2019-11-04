Former football player arrested in connection with fatal highway crash

By Matthew Muir | Staff Writer

Former Baylor football player Logan Parker Compton was arrested Friday on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal highway crash over the summer.

Authorities booked Compton, 18, into the Falls County Jail in connection to a fatal traffic accident on Highway 6 near Riesel in June. Compton’s truck reportedly slid off the road during heavy rain, crossed the center median and struck a car in the opposite lane. The car’s driver, 30-year-old Hermaleen Haney, was pronounced dead at the scene. Haney’s passenger, Jeremiah Haney, and Compton were both treated for injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest.

The Baylor Athletics bio for Compton said he graduated from and played football for Tomball High School. Compton joined Baylor as a defensive lineman, choosing Baylor over the University of Houston and the University of Maryland, but never played a game for the school.

A statement released by Baylor said Compton never attended classes at the university following the accident.

“We can confirm that Logan Compton withdrew from school as a result of the tragic accident and never attended fall semester classes,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment.”