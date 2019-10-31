Baylor MAPS collects menstrual products to ‘create awareness of women’s health’

By Meredith Howard | Staff Writer

Baylor’s Multicultural Association of Pre-Health Students received more than 20 feminine products during their donation drive, which was held from Oct. 7-25.

“This was more than we expected, so we consider this a success and appreciate all of the effort from those who donated,” said El Paso senior Antonio Cardenas, MAP’s community health chair.

Donations were accepted at MAPS meetings, as well as at the Baylor Sciences Building.

The donation drive was organized to collect menstrual products for MAPS’ upcoming “women’s empowerment project” in the Dominican Republic. This year’s annual spring break mission trip is being coordinated in conjunction with the Baylor University Public Health Department.

“The team plans to empower women while also educating them about feminine hygiene and anatomy. The products collected from the drive will be used to prepare hygiene kits that contain disposable pads, handmade pads, soap and a washcloth,” said El Paso senior Carla Viesca, mission trip co-chair.

Viesca said that the drive’s goal was to provide MAPS members and all Baylor students a way to participate in the mission trip.

Students who are interested still have an opportunity to help provide resources for the women’s health project.

“We plan to host additional drives in the months leading up to the mission trip. All donations will be collected at MAPS general meetings or by contacting the chapter at BaylorMAPS@snma.org and delivered to the people we serve in the Dominican Republic,” said Oxford, Ala. senior Justine Magadia, mission trip co-chair.

MAPS is a student organization at Baylor that is “committed to promoting diversity in the health care field as well as facilitating service learning opportunities to prepare its members to provide for the health care needs of individuals from varying backgrounds, cultures, and socioeconomic levels.”

For more information about Baylor MAPS or to make a donation to benefit the Dominican Republic women’s empowerment project, email the chapter at baylormaps@snma.org or message MAPS on Connect.

Information about the mission trip can also be found online. MAPS members and students in Baylor’s Public Health program are eligible to apply for the trip within deadlines.