FitWell HALOween Bash to combine fitness with fall-themed fun

By Tyler Bui | Staff Writer

Baylor’s FitWell program is hosting its third annual HALOween Bash at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the McLane Student Life Center, featuring different types of workouts like Zumba, boxing, Barre and yoga.

Students are also encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and participate in the costume contest prior to the event.

Van Davis, assistant director of the wellness and FitWell programs at Baylor, said the event is an opportunity to bring students together with fitness.

“It’s a way for students to come out and have a great workout; and we normally do it around Halloween time so people can dress up,” Davis said. “It’s fit, and it’s fun, and it’s bringing people together through fitness.”

Davis said it’s also a great way to unite the Baylor community while providing an opportunity for students to experience different aspects of the FitWell program.

“We’re always trying to find ways for students and the Baylor community to come together. To me, there’s no better way than to have fun and be fit together, so it’s a fit and fun event,” Davis said. “It’s also for people to come try different facets of our program. It’s a great way for us to showcase our instructors and our program and you can’t beat free.”

Trabuco Canyon, Calif., graduate student Kelsey Stevens is a yoga instructor for FitWell and the graduate assistant for the program. She said the HALOween bash will be an opportunity to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle to students, faculty and staff.

“We want them to have fun and spread the word about how to have fun while staying fit — costumes or no costumes, we just want to get students and staff on campus involved in either starting or continuing their wellness health journey,” Stevens said. “It’s free, it’s on campus, it’s going to be fun. If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, you should come work out with us to combine it all together.”

Richmond, Ky., junior Jordan Cottrell is a boxing instructor for FitWell and will be teaching the boxing portion of the HALOween Baash tomorrow.

“I’m really passionate about boxing, self-defense and martial arts, so I’m looking forward to the [HALOween Bash],” Cottrell said. “I think students should attend this event because it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a way to connect with other students who are passionate about fitness; it’s something fun to do and a good way to meet other students and get fit at the same time.”

Davis said she hopes students will attend, regardless of their fitness experience.

“I hope to see the whole basketball court full of people,” Davis said. “It’s open for all faculty, staff and students. Even though it’s a FitWell event, you don’t have to be a part of the FitWell program. It’s for anyone who wants to get a good workout and have a fun time.”

Davis said fitness is a great way for students to relieve stress and stay mindful of their well-being.

“Physical activity and academic success go hand in hand,” Davis said. “Research shows that if you’re working out regularly, it’s going to help with your academic success. More importantly, if students are stressed out, physical activity will help reduce stress. If students come regularly, they will be able to think more clearly and concentrate in class better. The benefits to working out are endless.”