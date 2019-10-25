Lady Bears dominate Langston in exhibition match

Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s basketball trampled all over Langston Friday night to the tune of 149-32. Had this not been an exhibition game, the 117-point victory would have broken its own national record for largest win in women’s basketball history, previously set by the Lady Bears in 2016 against Winthrop.

Baylor never allowed more than 12 points in a quarter, holding the Lady Lions to five points in the second and four in the third. They also scored at least 30 points in each quarter.

Langston committed 34 personal fouls in the game, and at one point played with only four players due to foul trouble. Overall, the Lady Bears dominated but head coach Kim Mulkey said there is still a purpose in playing these games.

“It was very obvious we were pretty much overpowering them, but at the same time, you know, we’ve got to play. We’ve got to play hard,” Mulkey said.

Senior forward Lauren Cox shined in the first exhibition of the season, leading the game in scoring with 26 and adding 10 boards as well. Cox was one of seven Lady Bears in double figures, with senior guard Juicy Landrum and freshman guard Jordyn Oliver scoring in the 20s also.

Baylor had more assists than Langston had points (35-32). Cox said postgame that getting to finally play an opponent is big for the team.

“It’s just good to not beat up on each other. To beat up on somebody else was good for us. It’s good to see some new players out there getting good playing time, good minutes,” Cox said.

The three freshly minted Lady Bears made big contributions Friday. Graduate transfers Te’a Cooper and Erin DeGrate combined for 32 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in their debuts, while freshman Jordyn Oliver came in swinging off the bench. Cooper said the game is all about putting the pieces together.

“[We’re] learning the game, learning how [Mulkey] wants it to be played. It’s a new system. [We’re learning] how to play with new players and just enjoying it,” Cooper said.

Baylor’s next exhibition comes against reigning D-II national champions Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The home matchup will be a special one for Cox, both because she gets to play against her sister, Whitney Cox, but also because the game is being used to bring awareness to Type-1 diabetes.

Wednesday will be only the second time the sisters have played against each other, and Cox said the last time they faced off, her team “killed” Whitney’s. Mulkey said she is glad to be able to host the upcoming matchup.

“For [the Cox sisters] to be role models and this to be their platform and us to promote it during that game, you know, it’s going to be special for their family,” Mulkey said.