Recap: Men’s golf takes second at Royal Oaks

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s golf rounded out its fall schedule Tuesday with a second-place finish at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate after shooting 10-under-par 274 and jumping one spot from Monday’s round at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. Baylor entered the day at third but finished with a three-round total of 16-under 836.

All five members of the Bears lineup recorded top-20 individual finishes and combined to shoot 8-under on the back-9 with 11 birdies against only three bogeys after the turn. Senior Colin Kober led Baylor, tying for eighth at 5-under 208 after shooting 1-under 70 in the final round. Out of the 68 golfers competing in the tournament, Kober tied for sixth in in par-3 scoring at 5-over 3.08.

Junior Mark Reppe tied for 10th, recording his second career top-10 finish after a career-best three-round total of 4-under 209. Reppe shot an even-par 71 in his final round to finish up the tournament. Kober and Reppe tied for ninth in par-4 scoring at 1-under 3.97. The junior also tied for second in the field with 41 pars across 56 holes.

Senior Cooper Dossey tied for 16th, carding a 2-under 69 Tuesday for a tournament total of 1-under 212. Freshman Johnny Keefer and sophomore Brandon Hoff tied for 19th at an even-par 213 with Hoff matching his career-best round at 4-under 67 in the final. Keefer shot 3-under 68 Tuesday and tied for 10th in birdies over three rounds with 11.

Freshman Tyler Isenhart, redshirt junior Travis McInroe and freshman Scout McNealy competed as individuals outside of the lineup. Isenhart shot 1-over 72 in the last round, placing 27th at 2-over 215 and tied for 10th with 38 pars. McInroe finished 34th at 4-over 217 after shooting 5-over 76 in the final round. McNealy tied for 67th at 23-over 236 after carding 8-over 79 in the last round.

The Bears finished with -16 behind SMU who had a -23 but placed ahead of Liberty (-12), Michigan (-4), Charlotte (-1), New Mexico (-1), Kent State (-1), North Texas (+7), Kansas State (+11), Iowa (+16), UTSA (+22) and Nebraska (+51).

Baylor had a successful fall, taking first in the Gopher Invitational Sep. 9 and tying Georgia Tech in the Fighting Illini Invitational Sep. 22. The Bears completed a top-10 finish in 10th in the Nike Collegiate Invitational Oct. 1, competing at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club for the first time. The Bears opened Big 12 Match Play Oct. 11 with a 3-1-2 win over Oklahoma State but fell to Kansas 2-4 that same day and followed the next two contests with 1-4-4 losses against Kansas State and Oklahoma. Baylor made a comeback on the final day of match play Oct. 13 with a 6-0 win over TCU.

The Bears have three months of rest before teeing off once more Jan. 27 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Ariz.