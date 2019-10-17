Students get spooky with fun and minority representation at Halloween themed hump day event

By Igor Stepczynski | Broadcast Reporter

On Wednesday Baylor’s National Panhellenic Council threw a Halloween-themed hump day celebration at Russell Gym. The event had free food, music, pumpkin decorating and a halloween costume contest.

The members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated dressed up as Care Bears. Missouri City senior Paige South said that they wanted to show the true colors of their sorority with their costume.

“As part of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, we just love the community,” South said. “We care so much about everybody, so I make sure to share that and demonstrate that with everything that we do.”

Madelyn Gee, the public relations chair of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also said she hopes this will help students chill out amid all the midterm exams.

“It’s nice to have a day where we can just relax and have fun together and socialize,” Gee said.

Apart from socializing, Wednesday’s event was a group effort by the Baylor NPHC fraternities and sororities. Events through the NPHC strive toward more minority representation on Baylor’s campus and hope to unify people inside and outside the black community.

Gee said this is a great way to provide fun for students while also representing black organizations.

“So, Greek life is definitely a big aspect of black culture,” Gee said. “Being able to bring that to Baylor‘s campus in a place where we’re definitely a minority is something that’s important. Everyone is able to just come together to have a moment to chill out, relax and have a good time to socialize and have fun.”

Baylor NPHC is looking forward to hosting more events in the throughout the semester.