H-E-B offers advice, resources to business students

By Michael Knight | Reporter

H-E-B visited the Hankamer School of Business Thursday night and gave information about career opportunities and innovations that exist within the popular grocery chain. Baylor students in attendance were encouraged to apply for positions and potentially work for the company after college.

The event was primarily targeted toward supply chain management, management and human resource majors in the business school. H-E-B had a few positions that were promoted at the information session, including the Associate Team Leader Program and internships in manufacturing, warehousing and transportation.

Joel Hoyt, a 2003 Baylor graduate and human resources employee at H-E-B, spoke about how the company treats their customers and partners.

“As Charles Butt, the owner of this company, said, ‘We’re a people business; we just happen to sell groceries,’” Hoyt said. “When we look forward at our mission and purpose, part of the reason we do what we do is that we want to invest in our partners.”

H-E-B representatives also spoke about business operations within the company, especially the warehouse. Brett Even, an SMRSC team leader at H-E-B, headed up that part of the talk, as well as went into the progression of partners in the Associate Team Leader Program.

“We can teach anyone in business,” Even said, “Warehousing is warehousing, transportation is transportation, manufacturing is manufacturing. What we focus on in the program is teaching you about leadership— how you lead people, which in turn will be how you grow your career.”

The Associate Team Leader Program at H-E-B allows the employees to progress in supply chain management and rotate through various roles in the company, so they can learn and prepare for a career as a leader. Their website gives several examples of how this program could look for a career path.

The internship positions in manufacturing, warehousing and transportation also allow students to get a start in this career field by offering real-world experience and learning opportunities.

The students at the information session also had a chance to personally meet and connect with employees that are currently with H-E-B. Several former Baylor students who are now in Associate Team Leader positions were at the event, as well as others in leadership from the company.

H-E-B also discussed important aspects of the company to students, including their five main priorities: win through people, digital transformation, focus on H-E-B branded items, new and expanded lines of business and running A+ operations.

All H-E-B partners are also part-owners, as they get stock in the company. This is part of “The H-E-B Way,” which includes a “Heart for People, a Head for Business and a Passion for Results.”

For more information on events available to students in the Hankamer School of Business, visit the Baylor website.