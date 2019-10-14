What to do in Waco: Oct. 15-17

Tuesday, October 15

Shakespeare Studio: Music, Magic & Murder | 7 – 9 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Enjoy classic scenes, speeches, and songs from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest, Macbeth and more! Tickets start at $5.

From Blueprints to Bricks Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Historic Waco Foundation’s Historic Homes | Visit Waco’s historic homes and discuss the character and defining features of the architectural style. On display till Nov. 17.

Wednesday, October 16

Find Your Waco | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Waco Convention Center | Find Your Waco showcases some of Waco’s best assets, including local flavors, and volunteer organizations. There will be opportunities for employers to connect with attendees.

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum | Enjoy an art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society. This exhibit runs till November 17. Admission is free.

Thursday, October 17

Silobration 2019 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Enjoy 40+ artisans and shop vendors and food trucks from all over the country! Admission is free. Silobration runs Oct. 17-19.

Savage Finds October Flea Market | 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Savage Finds | Discover your next find in a huge parking lot flea market sale during Silobration.