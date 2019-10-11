What to do in Waco: Oct. 11-13

By Rewon Shimray | Opinion Editor & Gaby Salazar | Copy Editor
Friday, Oct. 11
- Koe Wetzel at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo 9 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | Rock out with Koe Wetzel at the Bud Light Music Stage! Free with paid admission.
- October Paint Date Night 7 – 10 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery | Relax with painting and sweet treats. Cost is $65/couple and reservations are mandatory.
- Blow-Your-Own Pumpkin 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Stanton Studios | Make art with coffee, snacks, a photo opportunity, fall decor, and music. Available till Saturday.
- Inktober Meetup! 3 – 6 p.m. | MC Art Supplies | Join ArtSnacks Ambassador Christy for some drawing, snacking and much more. Event is free but please register online through EventBrite.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- OUT on the Brazos 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Brazos Park East | Join the Waco Pride Network for a festival to celebrate the LGBTQ community. There will be food trucks, live music, and vendors.
- Oktoberfest 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | St Philip Catholic Church | Enjoy authentic German cuisine, silent auction, and the Texas Heartbeat Band.
- UT vs OU Game Watch 11 a.m. | Coach’s Smoke xXx | Watch the game and get a chance to win door prizes.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Waco Music Festival 3 – 8 p.m. | Waco Convention Center | Texas legend and hip-hop artist Zro headlines this hip-hop festival. Enjoy an exotic car show, food, and live music. Tickets start at $30.
- Brazos River 0.5K 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Brazos Park East | All participants will receive a custom finisher’s medal, t-shirt and 0.5K sticker!