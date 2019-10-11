Bears lead 1-0, lightning delay postpones match

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

After one half of play, Baylor soccer led TCU 1-0 in Fort Worth on Thursday night. The game was postponed after a lightning delay during halftime and after over an hour and a half, it was postponed until Oct. 20.

Baylor took the lead after senior forward Raegan Padgett crossed it to freshman forward Elizabeth Kooiman for a header goal in the 10th minute. Junior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt earned two saves in the half to hold the Horned Frogs scoreless.

Before the stoppage, the Bears were easily handling the Horned Frogs, registering five more shots (9 to 4) and two more shots on goal (4 to 2). Both teams ended up with six fouls, but TCU forward McKenna Saul was called for a yellow card in the 39’.

Raegan Padgett and Elizabeth Kooiman tied for the team lead with three shots each, while redshirt freshman midfielder Maddie Algya led the team with two fouls.

Horned Frog midfielder Gracie Brian was the only opposing player with multiple shots, registering three in one half of play. Goalkeeper Emily Alvarado also saved three shots on goal, but had one goal against.

The game will be restarted Saturday, Oct. 20, in Fort Worth. Baylor has two games in between now and then, as they face Oklahoma on October 13 and Texas on October 18.