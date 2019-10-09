Don’t let personality overpower purpose

By Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

We all are born with very unique personalities. Our personalities can take us places. But we have to be careful that we do not let our personalities take us from our purpose.

A couple weeks ago, I heard a sermon about this very thing. Michael Todd, the pastor of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Okla. spoke about how if we are not careful, our preferences or our personality will take the reins of our lives and take us in a direction in which we were never supposed to end up. Pastor Todd emphasizes that our personality must submit to our purpose. However, this takes work; it is not always going to be easy.

Now our personalities are great, don’t get me wrong, but it is what we do with them that matters. This can be said about almost everything in life as well.

Look at it from my point of view. I have a very friendly personality; I am slow to judge, and I am always down to have a good time with my friends. And I am also almost always the last person to leave any social event, because I find myself talking to literally everyone in the room. But after listening to that sermon, I realized that while I do love my personality, if I am not careful, it is going to take me away from my goals and my dreams. I realized that I have to learn when the right time is to say ‘no’ when I know that there is something I need to do for school or for work. That has always been hard for me with my personality because I love to have good clean fun, no matter if it is just going to lunch with one of my friends.

Once we discover our purpose or our goals in life, we have to make sure to remember that every small decision does indeed effect that end goal. What I do today affects my tomorrow and the next day and the next and so forth.

No matter what your personality may be, it is not always going to line up with your purpose. Our personalities must submit to our purposes. It is easier said than done, but I encourage you to try it. Start with this simple question: “is what I am doing right now going to lead me to where I want to be and where I am called to go?” If the answer is no, then think about how you can make a change and apply it every day so that your answer becomes yes.