What to do in Waco: Oct. 8 – 11

Tuesday, October 8

Climate Change Art Exhibit | 2 p.m. | Waco Winery | The exhibit will run until Nov. 2. Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate.

Open mic night at The Backyard | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Wednesday, October 9

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds

“Matilda The Musical” | 7:30 p.m. | Hooper Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets are $20 and $17 for students, faculty and staff.

Wild Wednesday Hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Cameron Park | Wild Wednesday hikes led by Waco park rangers, beginning from Redwood Shelter

Thursday, October 10

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors | 7 p.m | Common Grounds | Tickets are $25

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo | Heart of Texas Fairgrounds | Enjoy stage entertainment, a rodeo, livestock shows, a midway with rides and the wiener dog nationals all through Oct. 12.

Friday, October 11

Baylor Homecoming bonfire | 6 p.m. | Fountain Mall

Not Just Another Pretty Face Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dr. Pepper Museum | exhibit covers what the soda pop industry and science field is like for women and how women were portrayed in advertising throughout history.

Friday Night Specialty Dinner | 7 – 9 p.m. | Barnett’s Public House | Four course meal for $25. Reservations required.