Baylor Dining provides healthy options for students

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Balancing schoolwork and social activities for students can be difficult. Adding a healthy diet on top is even more challenging. While many students may choose the convenience of fast food, this is not always the best choice.

Baylor’s Registered Dietician Taylor Beard shared why a healthy lifestyle is beneficial.

“Students can start habits early on that will follow them throughout life,” Beard said. “As opposed to being older and having a chronic illness like diabetes or heart disease, it is a lot harder to come out of that as opposed to preventing it. If you can start early, you are good to go for the rest of your life.”

Bedford senior Sandra Miruka said that healthier options on campus have grown since her freshman year.

“Throughout the years, there has been a difference,” Miruka said. “If you get pasta, they will ask you wheat or gluten free.”

Beard emphasized the importance of balancing your plate with healthier options.

“I always recommend to make at least half of your plate fruits and/or vegetables,” Beard said. “You can have a side of fruit with breakfast or a side salad with your lunch.”

Students have the option to meet with a Registered Dietician to receive the tools and support to utilize dietary needs that fit their lifestyle. They can also set up counseling, group talks and cooking demonstrations free of service.

“We can accommodate all kinds of diets, and we have vegan and vegetarian options,” Beard said. “If you have food allergies such as gluten, soy, dairy or egg, we have options for you.”

Registered Dietitians are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind Penland Dining Hall. Other resources can be found on Baylor Dining’s website.