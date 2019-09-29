Accounting majors learn, represent companies at career event

By Michael Knight | Reporter

Baylor accounting majors gathered in the Foster Center for Business and Innovation Thursday night to obtain information and speak to companies they may end up working for.

Although many students attended to become acquainted with various businesses and companies, some accounting majors at Baylor that have already found the firm they will be interning or working for helped out by representing those companies.

Spring senior Brett Randall, representing Ernst & Young, serves as an ambassador for the company and attended the event to share information and help other students.

“I mostly am here to answer questions for those who are going through the recruitment,” Randall said. “I just went through the recruitment process a year ago myself, so I understand what they are going through. My main goal as a campus ambassador for EY is just to help them through the process and show them why I chose EY, what I like about them and why I chose the company.”

Randall urged new students in the accounting program to get to know the people of the firms that were present at the event. He said that networking and learning about opportunities can be huge for their futures.

Chris Wells, a Baylor graduate and now an audit senior at BDO, mentioned why he likes Baylor accounting students specifically.

“They tend to be very prepared,” Wells said. “They tend to be very personable and they are really a pleasure to work with whenever I get the chance.”

Wells, like Randall, also wanted to make sure the majors showed up to the event curious and ready to learn.

The accounting fair started off with a panel discussion for the students. The two main fields within public accounting, audit and tax, were discussed and students were then able to ask questions.

There was also a networking dinner where students and representatives from companies were able to mix at tables and start conversations that would eventually lead into the career fair aspect of the night.

The career fair itself began after the dinner and filled up the conference room side of the second floor in Foster. Many accounting firms packed the area, talking to the students about opportunities and helping them learn about the process of finding a job in the industry, as well as answering any questions that they had.

For more information about the accounting major and any future events, visit the program website.