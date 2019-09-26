Baylor volleyball player performs for “audience of One”

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Senior Braya Hunt is a key figure for Baylor’s volleyball team. The team is currently ranked #2 in the country with a record of 10-0. Achievements are common for Hunt, as she finished last season named the Academic All-Big 12 first team for the second consecutive season and earned the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll both semesters.

The numbers in the crowd vary for games, but there is one audience member that stays consistent for Hunt: Jesus Christ.

“I play to proclaim how good God has been to me but also for how great the sport of volleyball is,” Hunt said. “We say that we play for an audience of one. That doesn’t change, and we are playing not for the approval of man but for God’s eyes,” Hunt said.

Her relationship with God did not just start on Baylor’s campus. Hunt spends time daily reading the Bible and has deepened that relationship over the years. Feeling like she was called to serve, Hunt became active at Highland Baptist Church where she works with the special needs program. She is also a leader on campus with (FCA) Fellowship of the Christian Athletes.

“I was raised by two parents who love the Lord,” Hunt said. “As I’ve been at Baylor and plugged in at Highland and FCA, God has continually reminded me that it’s not about what I can do. It’s about what Christ has already done for me on the cross.”

Hunt will use this motivation as she goes into the Big 12 match this weekend. As she continues her senior year, she hopes to leave a legacy that people will remember.

“I would want the world and Baylor to know that number 18 is experiencing fullness of joy,” Hunt said. “Because I am rooted in Christ, I have the best time. It is undisputed.”

With a love for Baylor, volleyball and her teammates, Hunt wants all to know that it is through God where her passion comes from.