Compassion Experience to give Waco preview of life in a developing country

By Gaby Salazar | Copy Editor, Video by Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

Today through Thursday, locals can discover what life is like in a developing country without ever leaving Waco.

Truett Seminary is hosting The Compassion Experience, which “features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic,” according to their website.

Tour times are between 10 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. at the Truett Seminary parking lot. The Compassion Experience, a project of Compassion International, brings the lives of children in a developing country to life through realistic replicas of their homes, markets, and classrooms.

The interactive tour consists of over 2,000 square feet, complete with stories of children whose lives begin with poverty, but end in hope. Compassion International is dedicated to changing the lives of children in the most poverty stricken countries in the world.

According to the Compassion Experience website, “There are still 385 million children living in extreme poverty.”

Compassion International combats childhood poverty by providing them with sponsors. By making a contribution of $38 a month, a child will have access to clothing, nutrient-rich meals, medical care, school supplies and vocational training and mentoring for adults.

At the end of the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to invest in the future of a child in need.

The Compassion Experience’s website says, “Rooted in our Christian faith, we operate exclusively in partnership with the local church and you can trust our financial integrity.”