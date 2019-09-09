Soccer rounds out road trip with loss to Colorado

By Ahfaaz Merchant | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer suffered their first road defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss against the University of Colorado on Sunday at Prentup Field in Boulder, Colo.

Senior forward Camryn Wendlandt almost found the goal in the early minutes of the game but fell short. Colorado scored on the Bears in the 16th minute. The Buffs held a 13-9 edge over the Bears, although both teams had four shots in the second half.

Baylor came close to evening things up in the 69th minute when freshman midfielder Maddie Algya took a shot from 25 yards out but a diving save by Colorado goalkeeper Jalen Thompson kept the Bears off the board.

Even though head coach Paul Jobson was not satisfied by the result, he did feel that the team played better after halftime.

“I thought we could have done better in the first half, but I was proud of how we responded in the second. Colorado is a really good team, and we are definitely a better team having played them,” Jobson said.

Baylor returns home this week to take on Arkansas at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.