RG3 returns to Baylor for football camp

By Tyler Bui | Staff Writer

Former Baylor football quarterback Robert Griffin III returned to his alma mater to hold the first RG3 Quarterback Academy this summer.

The one-day camp was open to football players in grades 9 through 12 and cost $100 to attend. Not only did Griffin III assist the campers, but members of the Baylor football team and coaching staff did as well.

Flower Mound sophomore John Mayers, a kicker for the Baylor football team, said the best part about the camp was not just helping the young players become better quarterbacks but better leaders and role models too.

“I think the most valuable part of the camp for the young athletes was learning firsthand from RG3 how much work it takes to become a great athlete,” Mayers said. “They saw how much time is spent on film, studying plays and practicing to prepare for a game each week. For me, it was great to be around one of the best Baylor football players in history and to get to know who he is both as a player and a person.”

Cade Klubnik, a sophomore at Westlake High School in Austin, attended the camp and said Griffin III is one of the players he respects the most. He enjoyed watching him during his time at Baylor and continues to follow him in his professional career.

“It was awesome to be able to get personal advice from RG3—he helped us in any way we needed and it was awesome because he’s such an amazing football player,” Klubnik said.

According to Klubnik, the camp began with combine testing and quarterback drills on the field. Following the field drills, the campers discussed the importance of leadership and the responsibilities that a quarterback holds in a classroom setting.

Each player was able to have a personal film review with Griffin III himself and received his feedback and advice to further their playing abilities. The camp ended with a quarterback competition that consisted of different drills where players could demonstrate their athletic abilities.

Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman Trophy recipient, was the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2012 NFL draft and currently is the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He led the Bears to a 10-3 regular season record in 2011 and received numerous titles and recognition as a record-breaking quarterback.

Griffin III received awards not only for his athletic achievements, but for his academic and philanthropic successes as well. During his four years at Baylor, Griffin III volunteered for numerous organizations and constantly worked to better the Waco community.

In a June interview with Baylor Bear Insider Jerry Hill, Griffin III mentioned the young players as his reasoning for returning to Baylor.

“It’s for them,” Griffin III said. “I know they have my name and the camp written all over them, but today is really about them and showing them that when they do make it – because I do believe some of these kids will make it, not only to college but into the pros – they need to come back and give back to their community. That’s why I’m back.”

Griffin III expressed plans on returning to Baylor and wanting to make the camp a yearly event.

“We’ve just been working on some things to not make this just a one-year thing or a two-year thing, but [something] we can do for 20, 30 years, where it’s an every-year thing, coming back and being a part of this beautiful and great Baylor family.”