National champion Lady Bears visit White House

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

The National Champion Baylor women’s basketball team visited the White House Monday and met with President Donald J. Trump.

The Lady Bears captured their third national title on April 7 with a thrilling 82-81 win over Notre Dame in Tampa, Fla. With the win, Baylor became just the third program to claim three national championships, joining UConn and Tennessee.

This is Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey’s third trip to the White House. Mulkey and the Lady Bears previously met with President George W. Bush in 2005 and President Barack Obama in 2012.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone and first gent Brad Livingstone accompanied the Lady Bears on their trip.

The team visited the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as a part of the trip.

At the White House, the Lady Bears were served a selection of food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Chick-Fil-A.

Baylor went 37-1 this season, with its only loss coming to Stanford on Dec. 15. The Lady Bears were led by All-American senior center Kalani Brown, who was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft. Senior guard Chloe Jackson, who scored the game-winning baskets in the Final Four and National Championship games, was selected No. 15 overall in the WNBA Draft.

The Lady Bears return three starters for the 2019-20 season, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox, as they look to defend their title.